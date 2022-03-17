Breaking news:

Star WR Davante Adams reportedly will be traded to Raiders in blockbuster deal

Max Molski
·1 min read
Report: Raiders trading for star Packers receiver Davante Adams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the game’s top receivers is headed to Sin City.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are bringing in Green Bay Packers standout Davante Adams in a trade and giving him a five-year, $141.25 million contract.

More to come…

