Breaking news:

Star WR Davante Adams reportedly will be traded to Raiders in blockbuster deal

NFL rumors: Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders in shocking move

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Max Molski
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Davante Adams
    Davante Adams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Report: Packers trade star WR Adams to Raiders in shocking move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of the game’s top receivers is headed to Sin City.

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are bringing in Green Bay Packers standout Davante Adams in a trade and giving him a five-year, $141.25 million contract.

More to come…

Recommended Stories