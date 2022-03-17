NFL rumors: Packers trade Davante Adams to Raiders in shocking move
Report: Packers trade star WR Adams to Raiders in shocking move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
One of the game’s top receivers is headed to Sin City.
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are bringing in Green Bay Packers standout Davante Adams in a trade and giving him a five-year, $141.25 million contract.
Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022
Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022
More to come…