Report: Raiders trading 2nd year safety Tyree Gillespie to Titans

After just one season in Silver & Black, Tyree Gillespie’s time in Las Vegas is done. The Raiders are trading the 2021 fourth round pick to the Tennessee Titans according to Aaron Wilson.

Las Vegas Raiders trading Tyree Gillespie to the Tennessee Titans, per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 16, 2022

The compensation is said to be a late round pick conditional pick in exchange for Gillespie.

Gillespie had been competing for a backup safety spot behind Johnathan Abram and fellow 2021 pick, Tre’von Moehrig.

His trade doesn’t mean he lost that battle, it could just mean the distance between him and Duron Hamon and Roderick Teamer was not enough to turn down any offers for his services.

Harmon came over from New England this offseason, giving him a leg up in the competition, and Teamer has shown well for himself this preseason, namely on special teams. And that’s important in a reserve safety.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire