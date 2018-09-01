Report: Raiders trade for QB AJ McCarron; release Connor Cook

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said last week quarterback Derek Carr's backup might not be on the roster.

He was right.

He chose AJ McCarron over Connor Cook or EJ Manuel. The Raiders gave Buffalo a fifth-round pick for the former Alabama quarterback, according to ESPN.

Cook and Manuel underwhelmed in preseason and training camp, specifically in the second and third exhibitions that proved pivotal to their job status.

Poor play cost Cook a roster spot. The 2016 fourth-round pick, whom the Raiders traded up to take, will be released. Manuel's job remains uncertain at this stage.

McCarron has three starts to his credit over four years spent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent this offseason with the Buffalo Bills, and is now a Raider.

He will have to learn Jon Gruden's system on the fly, meaning Derek Carr's health is even more vital than it was before. McCarron struggle during his preseason with the Bills, completing 40-of-66 passes for 440 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.