The Raiders have tendered tight end Nick Bowers as an exclusive rights free agent, Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports. It assures Bowers’ return for 2022.

Bowers, 25, played five games last season as a blocking tight end and special teamer. He saw action on 40 offensive snaps and 29 on special teams.

Bowers spent seven weeks on injured reserve with a neck injury before being activated from IR.

He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

The Raiders currently have Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and Bowers in the tight ends room for 2022.

Report: Raiders tender Nick Bowers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk