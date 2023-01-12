Report: If Raiders can’t find trade partner for Derek Carr by Feb 15, they will cut him

On the day Derek Carr and his agent both took to social media to make it *official* the nine-year veteran and the Raiders will be parting ways this offseason, the question has turned to how that parting will occur.

The two ways are obvious trade or cut.

The Raiders will make every attempt to make the trade happen, in the hopes of getting something in return.

This much was laid out by Derek’s brother David on NFL Network recently, when he said that Derek had “moved on” and he and the team would work together to find a trade partner.

The slight catch is that Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, so if the teams making the offers are not teams for which he would like to play — or for whatever other reason — he can just refuse to sign off on it.

Some have taken that possibility to mean that the Raiders could potentially hold onto the disgruntled QB. According to Vic Tafur or the Athletitc, that ain’t happening. If a trade deal can’t be reached, Carr will be cut.

If the Raiders can’t trade Derek Carr by Feb. 15, they will cut him. He is not extending the deadline. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) January 12, 2023

Carr’s contract becomes guaranteed on February 15 whieh is three days after the Super Bowl. The Raiders will not take on that money and will be moving on from him one way or the other by that date.

Keep in mind, the team can only agree to a deal with another team in trade. No pen can hit paper until the start of the league year in March.

