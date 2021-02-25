REPORT: Raiders still interested in All-Pro DL J.J. Watt

If we have learned anything from Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden in their two years together in the front office, it’s that they aren’t afraid to be aggressive. They will spend big on free agents if they believe that can dramatically improve the roster. That is why it shouldn’t be a surprise that they are interested in J.J. Watt.

After being released by the Houston Texans earlier this month, Watt has had a strong market already in free agency. The teams that appear to be “in the lead” for Watt include the Titans, Packers and Bills, but appears the Raiders might be among the favorites to land him, as well.

According to NFL insider John Clayton of ESPN, the Raiders are still interested in adding Watt to their defense. According to Clayton, as many as 12 teams are interested in signing the former All-Pro defender.

People are misinterpreting what I said on radio today. I said Tennessee, Green Bay and Buffalo were the leading teams for J.J. Watt but not the final three. Watt hasn't narrowed his list. The Cleveland Browns are still in. So are the Raiders. He has a dozen teams after him. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) February 24, 2021

However, the price tag may be too rich for the Raiders as Watt’s best offer is currently between $15-16 million per season, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. While it’s possible the Raiders could be the current highest bidder, that does seem unlikely given their cap situation.

As Watt narrows down his teams, it appears the Raiders are serious about adding someone of his caliber to the defensive line this offseason. We will continue to update all information on the Raiders and their interest in Watt here at the Raiders Wire.