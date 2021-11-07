REPORT: Raiders signing WR DeSean Jackson

The Raiders fell short of beating the Giants in Week 9 and it was evident that the offense lacked speed. With the Raiders releasing Henry Ruggs III earlier this week, they just didn’t have anyone who could stretch the field.

However, it looks like the Raiders are addressing that lack of speed. According to USA Today’s Josina Anderson, free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson will sign with the Raiders in the upcoming days.

I just got a text from free agent WR DeSean Jackson telling me he is going to the #Raiders. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 7, 2021

Jackson was released by the Rams last week after falling out of the wide receiver rotation. At this stage of his career, he is no longer a top receiver. But he can still stretch the field with his long speed as a part-time player.

Jackson is widely viewed as one of the best deep threats in NFL history. For his career, he has averaged over 17 yards per reception and even had multiple 50-yard receptions this year for the Rams. Even at his age, he can still make plays down the field.

Look for the Raiders to make the deal official over the next few days.

