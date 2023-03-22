Report: Raiders signing former Rams CB David Long Jr.

Nick Scott and Jalen Ramsey aren’t the only defensive backs leaving the Los Angeles Rams’ secondary this offseason. David Long Jr. is also on his way out.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Las Vegas Raiders are signing Long to a one-year deal. Long started 10 games for the Rams in his four seasons, with all of those starts coming in the last three years.

Last season, he played 12 games and made four starts, breaking up one pass and recording 21 tackles. He finishes his rams career with just one interception.

Long was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2019, entering the NFL four years ago out of Michigan.

