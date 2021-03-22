The Raiders are bringing in more depth for their defensive line.

After the club signed its new starting center Andre James to a three-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas is expected to sign Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal with $1.25 million.

Dickerson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2018 and has spent his entire career with the Titans. He’s appeared in 18 career games, including 10 in 2020, and has 15 career total tackles.

Dickerson does not have any regular-season sacks, but did record one in the Titans’ postseason loss to the Ravens in 2020.

Aside from Dickerson, Las Vegas has added Yannick Ngakoue, Quinton Jefferson, and Solomon Thomas to bolster its defensive line heading into 2021.

Report: Raiders to sign Matt Dickerson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk