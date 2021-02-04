Report: Raiders sign Jon Gruden favorite Nathan Peterman to extension

Jon Gruden really likes Nathan Peterman.

The Las Vegas Raiders head coach who sung Peterman’s praises amid a disastrous start to his NFL career will now have the backup quarterback at his disposal for another season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed Peterman to a one-year contract extension. Terms were not reported.

Gruden in 2019: ‘This Nate Peterman is growing on me’

Peterman joined the Raiders in 2019 amid glowing praise from Gruden.

“This Nate Peterman is growing on me,” Gruden told reporters during training camp that summer. “He’s athletic. I know he’s got some nightmare performances in the NFL, but when you watch the film, you can see why. It’s not all his fault, but he’s got some talent. He’s got some athleticism. He has some experience.

“He was an opening day starter for the Buffalo Bills last year. I take that very serious. He’s smart. He’s done a good job. He’s been consistent, and I think he’s starting to get that confidence back. We all need that.”

Nathan Peterman's much-mocked stint as an NFL quarterback continues with Jon Gruden's Raiders. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

Peterman’s 2019 season ended on injured reserve before it started. But he remained on the roster in 2020 as a backup to Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota and now has a new deal to stay in Las Vegas.

He threw just five regular-season passes last season and hasn’t seen significant action since his much-mocked stint as a spot starter for the Bills from 2017-18. Over two seasons in Buffalo, Peterman completed 52 percent of his passes while throwing three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight appearances, including four starts.

They’re not numbers that suggest Peterman is a capable NFL quarterback, even as a backup. But Gruden — who doesn’t always view the NFL through conventional lenses — likes what he sees in Peterman. So Peterman will be back for another run with the Raiders in 2021.

