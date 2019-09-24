Report: Raiders to sign Dakota Allen from Rams practice squad, promote Justin Phillips

With a number of their own linebackers injured, the Oakland Raiders are adding some reinforcements to the group.

According to Lindsey Thiry and Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the Raiders are signing Dakota Allen off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad and promoting Justin Phillips from their own practice squad.

Vontaze Burfict left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with an elbow injury while Nick Morrow and Marquel Lee are both dealing with ankle injuries. That left Tahir Whitehead and Kyle Wilbur as the only healthy linebackers on the team’s 53-man roster.

Phillips is the only linebacker on Oakland’s practice squad, leading them to look elsewhere for a second player to add to the group. Phillips, a rookie out of Oklahoma State, recorded 29 tackles and an interception during the preseason with the Dallas Cowboys.

Allen, a seventh-round pick out of Texas Tech this spring, had 22 tackles and a pass defended in four preseason games with the Rams.