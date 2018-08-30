Report: Raiders seeking two first-round picks for Khalil Mack

Several teams are interested in trading for Khalil Mack, but apparently not at the price the Raiders are asking.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have received “a bunch of calls in recent days” about Mack, but the Raiders are giving “the impression the price would be at least two first-round picks.”

In other words, the Raiders aren’t really motivated to do a deal. That’s an exorbitant price, even if it’s for the 2016 defensive player of the year.

The Raiders and Mack remain in a standoff, with neither side willing to make the next move.

While Aaron Donald is on the verge of a deal expected to make him the league’s highest-paid defensive player, the Raiders have not made Mack an offer since February. He remains a holdout.

Skipping regular-season game checks will cost Mack more than $814,000 per week.