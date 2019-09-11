Report: Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram likely out for season with torn rotator cuff and labrum

Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is reportedly likely to undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season. (AP Photo)

Oakland Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is reportedly likely to miss the rest of his rookie season after tearing his rotator cuff and labrum in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against Denver.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe first reported the news, adding that surgery is scheduled for this week.

Raiders Rookie Safety Johnathan Abram tore his Rotator cuff and Labrum in the first quarter of last night’s game. He will have surgery this week...likely ending his season, per source. — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) September 11, 2019

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Abram will seek a second opinion on the surgery.

My understanding is that #Raiders 1st-round pick, starting safety Jonathan Abram, will seek a second opinion/examination of his shoulder area, at this time, per source. A possibility lingers that Abram could be placed on IR as a result of his injury, source adds. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 11, 2019

Losing Abram is a big hit to the Raiders’ defense, which did a stellar job in the 24-16 win. Oakland’s secondary shut down Denver’s passing game until midway through the fourth quarter. Abram himself racked up five tackles and one pass breakup – if the injury actually occurred in the first quarter, that means he played the final three with the tears.

The 22-year-old was drafted No. 27 overall out of Mississippi State last year, one of three first-round Oakland picks expected to contribute this year. Josh Jacobs, who ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns Monday, and defensive back Clelin Ferrell, who notched a sack, three tackles and a deflected pass are the others.

In Abram’s stead, look for Oakland to turn to Curtis Riley, in his fifth season after seeing action in every game for the New York Giants last season.

