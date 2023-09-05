Report: Raiders restructure Jimmy Garoppolo's contract

The Raiders have restructured the contract of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

It's unclear exactly how the team tweaked the three-year, $72.75 million deal Garoppolo signed as a free agent this offseason. But Yates reports it has created $17 million in 2023 cap space.

Garroppolo was scheduled to make a $22.5 million base salary and count $23.8 million against the salary cap this season.

The Raiders desperately needed cap space and might even have to rework other deals as they were almost $7 million over the cap to start the day, according to overthecap.com.

Garoppolo, 31, is 40-17 in his career as a starter with the Patriots and the 49ers. He has passed for 14,289 yards with 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.