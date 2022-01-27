Report: Raiders request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels seems to be squarely in the mix with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have requested to interview him for their head coaching gig, per multiple reports.

The Raiders also showed interest in Patriots executive Dave Zeigler, New England’s director of player personnel. Zeigler and McDaniels could end up being a package deal — potentially continuing the perennial trend of Patriots staffers getting promotions elsewhere.

McDaniels spent time as the Denver Broncos head coach (2009-2010) and was nearly the coach for the Indianapolis Colts, but he backed out at the last minute. He has been New England’s offensive coordinator from 2005 to 2008 and 2015 to the present. He was also the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams in 2011.

The Raiders fired former coach Jon Gruden and former general manager Mike Mayock over the course of the last year. Interim coach Rich Bisaccia took over for Gruden midseason after he was fired for making racist and homophobic remarks in emails unearthed from an NFL investigation.

Las Vegas made the playoffs this offseason but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round.

