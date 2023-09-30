Report: Raiders releasing DE Chandler Jones after less than two seasons following arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive end Chandler Jones on Saturday, a day after he was arrested for allegedly violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, the team announced.

ESPN.com was the first to report on Jones being released.

Jones, 33, has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend, when he made several social media posts and named several Raiders executives, including owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels. He was placed on the non-football illness list last week.

On Tuesday, Jones said the Las Vegas Fire Department held him against his will by taking him to a hospital and then a behavioral health facility last week.

He added that he was placed in an ambulance, and medical personnel, without his consent, injected him with a substance.

"I haven't done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online," Jones wrote.

After Jones was arrested on Friday, the Raiders released a statement saying they hoped Jones "receives the care that he needs."

"He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts," the team said. "As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment."

Jones was in the second season of a three-year, $51 million contract he signed last year.

Contributing: Tom Schad

