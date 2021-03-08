With a new coordinator, the Raiders are continuing to make changes on defense.

Las Vegas will release defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Joyner had two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Raiders in 2019 and was set to make $9.95 million in 2021.

Releasing Joyner will result in $8.7 million in cap savings for Las Vegas this season.

Joyner played as a nickel corner for the Raiders and never found his footing in two lackluster seasons. He played 14 games in 2020, starting six, recording five passes defensed and six tackles for loss.

Joyner signed with the Raiders after spending his first five seasons with the Rams. The 2014 second-round pick out of Florida State played free safety in his last two years with Los Angeles, making four interceptions and 12 passes defensed from 2017-2018.

Report: Raiders to release Lamarcus Joyner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk