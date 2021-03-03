Veteran cuts in advance of the new league year are continuing to occur across the league, and they’ve apparently hit one in Las Vegas.

Josina Anderson reports offensive guard Gabe Jackson has been informed that he will be released.

The Raiders drafted Jackson in the third round back in 2014, and he’s been a consistent presence on the team’s offensive line ever since. He started all 16 games at right guard in 2020 — the first time he was able to start the full season since 2016.

Jackson had two seasons remaining on the five-year, $56 million extension he signed with the Raiders back in 2017. The move will save the Raiders $9.6 million against the cap.

Report: Raiders to release Gabe Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk