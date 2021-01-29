The Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas busted on a Saturday night against the Dolphins, when Miami pulled off a ridiculously unlikely come-from-behind win fueled by a horrible defensive call, a bad coverage, and a grab and twist of Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s facemask that made him look like Linda Blair in The Exorcist.

After the game, Raiders receiver Nelson Agholor had some choice words for his teammates.

Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, “Agholor . . . said his teammates were selfish and didn’t work hard enough, and that they had quit against the Dolphins as well as in the previous two losses. He said there was no accountability in the locker room, and on winning teams players play for one another and the coaches. . . . Agholor told his teammates that they sucked.”

Agholor’s diatribe punctuates the failure of the Raiders to thrive in 2020, or in coach Jon Gruden’s prior two years with the team. The Raiders have underachieved, but Gruden won’t be accountable because the owner remains smitten with the idea of Gruden coaching the team, despite the team’s struggles when Gruden is coaching it.

As to Agholor, he becomes a free agent in March. It will be interesting to see whether he decides to stay with the Raiders — or whether Gruden still wants Agholor around.

Report: Raiders receiver Nelson Agholor told teammates “they sucked” after loss to Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk