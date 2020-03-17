A report earlier Monday night indicated the Raiders were close to reaching a deal with Marcus Mariota. They now have done that, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The move was not unexpected.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock had Mariota as the top-ranked quarterback and fifth overall player on his NFL Network draft board in 2015. Mariota went second overall to the Titans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raiders were looking to upgrade behind Derek Carr, with Mariota getting a chance at more than that in case of injury or ineffectiveness.

Mariota, 26, lost his starting job to Ryan Tannehill last season.

In five seasons in Tennessee, Mariota made 61 starts and went 29-32. He threw for 13,207 yards with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. His career passer rating is 89.6.

Report: Raiders reach agreement with Marcus Mariota originally appeared on Pro Football Talk