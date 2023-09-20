Report: Raiders put Chandler Jones on non-football illness list

Defensive end Chandler Jones has not played in a game for the Raiders yet this season and it doesn't look like that will be changing anytime soon

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders will place Jones on the non-football illness list. Jones would miss at least the next four games as a result of the move and the Raiders would be able to fill his roster spot with another player.

The team can stop paying Jones while he is on the list, but it's not known if they are going to do that.

Rapoport cited a "personal issue" as the reason for the move. Jones has posted several criticisms of the Raiders on social media, including one alleging that they sent a Las Vegas crisis response team to his house. and other provocative posts on social media over the last few weeks. Jones has blamed some of them on being hacked, but neither he nor the team has otherwise commented on the situation.