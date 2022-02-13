Report: Raiders prepared to discuss extension with Derek Carr

When Dave Ziegler was hired as the Raiders’ General Manager, he was asked about the prospect of a contract extension for quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr is heading into the final year of his contract and Ziegler, who joined the team along with new head coach Josh McDaniels, said “there’s going to be a process of us learning Derek, of Derek learning us and fitting all those pieces together.” He said the team would see how that plays out “and kind of work from that point.”

It appears that process is going well in Las Vegas. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are prepared to discuss an extension with the quarterback ahead of next season.

Rapoport adds that Carr was hoping McDaniels would be the choice for a coach if the team went outside the organization for a permanent replacement for Jon Gruden, so that would seem to bode well for any discussions resulting in a deal that extends his stay with the organization.

