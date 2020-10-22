Raiders right tackle Trent Brown went on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and the fallout from that move left the team without its entire starting offensive line for practice.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson all had contact with Brown and were sent home from the facility as a result.That will reportedly be the case again on Thursday.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders will continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers without that group of players. Safety Johnathan Abram is also set to miss another practice for the same reason.

There’s no word on whether they’re expected back on Friday, but the Raiders are surely hoping that’s the case.

Report: Raiders to practice without starting offensive line again on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk