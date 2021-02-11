Report: Raiders plan to release Tyrell Williams

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams didn’t play any games for the Raiders during the 2020 season and it looks like he won’t be playing any for them in 2021 either.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders plan to release at the start of the new league year. That plan would presumably change if another team made an overwhelming trade offer, although that seems unlikely since he’s set to make $11.5 million coming off of shoulder surgery.

Per Pelissero, Williams is expected to be fully healthy ahead of the start of the league year.

Williams signed a four-year deal with the Raiders before the 2019 season. He had 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns during his first season with the team.

