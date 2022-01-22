Report: Raiders plan to interview DeMeco Ryans

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has a tough job of stopping quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense on Saturday. But he also is a candidate for a new role in a couple of places.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ryans is slated to interview with the Vikings on Sunday and the Raiders plan to interview him as well.

Ryans was reportedly slated to meet with the Vikings earlier in the week. But Minnesota did not announce that the organization had completed an interview with him.

He is the third known candidate for the Raiders’ job, joining Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

After playing in the league from 2006-2015, Ryans joined the 49ers staff as a defensive quality control coach in 2017. He was the team’s inside linebackers coach from 2018-2020 and became the defensive coordinator in 2021.

