Report: Raiders have not shopped WR Hunter Renfrow

One of the biggest questions going into training camp this year is the status of Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow. After a fantastic 2021 season, Renfrow missed a lot of time with injuries last year and his production took a major hit.

The Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers to a big contract this offseason and his best fit in the offense is likely in the slot. So can the Raiders find a way to get both Meyers and Renfrow on the field at the same time?

If the answer is no, that means the Raiders could trade Renfrow. But they haven’t done so yet. In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he reports that the Raiders aren’t interested in trading Renfrow right now:

The Raiders haven’t been shopping Renfrow and haven’t received any trade offers for him, according to league sources. But their offseason moves make his standing with the team worth examining.

Could that change at some point in training camp? That is certainly possible, especially if someone like Tre Tucker (third-round pick) has a strong camp. But as of right now, it doesn’t appear that the team will be moving on from Renfrow anytime soon.

Renfrow was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has caught 244 passes for 2,629 yards and 17 touchdowns during his career with the Raiders.

