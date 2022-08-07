Report: Raiders ‘not looking’ to trade RB Josh Jacobs

When Raiders running back Josh Jacobs started in the Hall of Fame Game, it left some to wonder about Jacobs’ status on Las Vegas’ roster.

Could the Raiders actually have been shopping Jacobs on the trade market? He played more snaps against the Jaguars than he had in his entire preseason career, suggesting Las Vegas didn’t value him as highly as the previous regime.

The answer to that question appears to be no, Jacobs won’t be traded. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are “not looking” to deal Jacobs away.

From Inside Training Camp: Would the #Raiders trade their best RB? Nah. pic.twitter.com/yIa4z7Y0uP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2022

This report makes a lot of sense. While it was an odd sight to see Jacobs play so much in the Hall of Fame Game, coach Josh McDaniels simply has a different philosophy in the preseason, playing more of his roster than Jon Gruden’s regime did.

Jacobs’ contract also added to some speculation about his standing with McDaniels, as the Raiders didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

But Jacobs is healthy, talented, and affordable, and it seems like a natural decision to keep him on board. Unless the Raiders are blown away by a potential trade offer for Jacobs, look for him to be a major part of a versatile running back room in Las Vegas.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire