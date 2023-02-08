Report: Raiders ‘modest’ asking price in trade for Derek Carr

Today the first news has emerged of Derek Carr meeting with a team. He is heading to New Orleans to meet with the Saints. Though reports had the Raiders not allowing Carr’s camp to meet with a team before trade terms had been agreed upon, most reports say the two sides have yet to agree to terms.

What might compensation look like for Carr? According to sources close to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders aren’t asking much. Specifically the thinking is that a third round pick could get a deal done.

Themes emerged from talks w/ teams on Derek Carr: -Inquiring teams want to rework deal, which they believe Carr probably won't do

-Raiders' asking price modest. One NFL source said 3rd rd pick could get it done

-N.O. believed to be only team engaged to extent of visit as of now — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2023

Carr would have to agree to any trade, thus waiving his no-trade clause. But if the Saints can swing it, there’s a lot for him to like about it that could have him doing what he can to make it work.

The Saints have an outstanding team in place, suggesting they are a steady hand at quarterback away from being contenders. They also play in a dome in the south.

If Carr wants to make it work, he may have to work with the Saints on his contract as they are around $60 million OVER the cap as of now.

Meanwhile for the Raiders, getting something is better than nothing which is what they’d be looking at should they simply cut Carr. And the Saints don’t want to compete for Carr on the open market, and a third round pick is a small price to pay for that.

