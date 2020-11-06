Report: Raiders lose draft pick, fined $500K for breaking COVID-19 protocols

Report: Raiders lose draft pick for breaking COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In recent weeks, the NFL noted that it would be handing down stricter punishments for teams that violated COVID-19 protocols, and now, it's doing just that.

The Las Vegas Raiders are being fined $500,000 and will be stripped of a 2021 sixth-round draft pick due to their failure to abide by COVID-19 protocols when offensive tackle Trent Brown tested positive for coronavirus in October, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported.

Head coach Jon Gruden will also reportedly be fined an additional $150,000.

Sources: #NFL will fine the Las Vegas #Raiders $500,000 & coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and strip the team of a 6th round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October. Escalated fines/pick were due to being a “repeat offender”. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2020

Robinson reports that the major consequences stem from Las Vegas being a "repeat offender" in terms of COVID-19 protocls. The team was fined $250,000 and Gruden was fined $100,000 earlier in the season when the head coach failed to wear a mask on the sideline during a game.

The Raiders were also fined $50,000 for having an unauthorized person in the locker room, and multiple players faced monetary punishments for attending an indoor event without wearing masks.

Brown, who was initially placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in October, went back on the list on Thursday as he reportedly continues to deal with complications of the virus.

As mentioned above, the NFL noted early in the season after teams failed to follow certain protocols that draft picks and even forfeits were on the table if rules continued to be broken. It now appears they are following through on those statements.

The move comes at a time when the league is facing an increase in positive tests throughout the NFL. Several teams reported cases on Thursday and the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears had to close their facilities.