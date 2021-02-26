Report: Raiders LG Richie Incognito healthy and preparing as if he will be back next season

With the Raiders in need of shedding money against the 2021 cap, they are expected to make a few cuts. One player who stands squarely in the cost-cutting sights is left guard Richie Incognito with his $5.5 million cap hit with no dead money if released.

The veteran guard turns 38 in July and is coming off a season in which he was lost in week two to an ankle injury. That injury turned out to be a bone fragment that has since been removed.

His age, cap number, and recent injuries (he also missed four games in 2019) made it an open question as to whether the Raiders would bring him back next season. Not to mention if he even wanted to keep playing.

For Incognito’s part, he’s not ready to step away from the game. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Incognito is healthy and preparing as if he will play out the third and final year of his contract.

Tafur added in his report that, while Incognito being back is not a done deal, the injury was not as serious as originally feared (first thought it was a ruptured Achilles). And we all know Gruden loves him a gritty veteran, especially one who fights through injuries.

There are other places the Raiders can still look to get into the black in terms of cap space. They are currently $7.7 million over the projected $180 million cap, according to OverTheCap.com. Cutting or trading Lamarcus Joyner and Marcus Mariota would save a combined $18.8 million, giving them a $9.7 million surplus.

Others to keep an eye on include right tackle Trent Brown ($14 million savings) and running back Jalen Richard ($3.5 million savings).

