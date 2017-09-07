Report: Raiders, Janikowski resolve differences

It’s now known that kicker Sebastian Janikowski will continue to be employed by the Raiders in 2017. The terms of that employment aren’t known, yet.

Adam Schefter of ESPN, who sounded the alarm two days ago regarding a possible divorce between the Raiders and their 2000 first-round draft pick, reports that the Raiders and Janikowski have resolved their contractual differences.

Schefter doesn’t explain whether this means the Raiders will pay Janikowski the $4 million he was already due to make, or whether he accepted less.

Separately on Wednesday, coach Jack Del Rio downplayed the situation. Whether there was nothing to it at all depends on whether Janikowski ultimately accepted to take less money than what he was due to make.