The Raiders are looking at a candidate formerly of the NFC North to be their defensive coordinator in 2022.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Las Vegas is interviewing former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai for the role.

Desai, 38, had been with the Bears since 2013, starting as a defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2019 and defensive coordinator in 2021.

The Bears finished No. 6 in yards allowed but No. 22 in points allowed in Desai’s year calling the defense.

With former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus taking over as Chicago’s head coach, the Bears announced on Wednesday that Alan Williams will be their new defensive coordinator.

The Raiders had Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator in 2021. But McDaniels interviewing Desai suggests that he’d like to take the defense in a different philosophical direction.

Report: Raiders interviewing Sean Desai for defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk