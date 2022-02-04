Report: Raiders interviewing Patrick Graham for defensive coordinator

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels may be able to lure one of his former Patriots colleagues to Southern Nevada.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Las Vegas is interviewing Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same position on Friday.

Graham was a head coaching candidate for the Vikings, interviewing with them earlier this week before Minnesota’s brass reportedly settled on Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. New Giants head coach Brian Daboll has expressed a desire to keep Graham with New York as its defensive coordinator. But the team still granted permission for Graham to interview elsewhere.

When the Giants were still going through their coaching search, Graham interviewed with the Steelers for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Graham was a Patriots assistant coach from 2009-2015, working alongside McDaniels from 2012-2015. Graham served as Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2019 before joining Joe Judge with the Giants in 2020 as the teams’ DC and assistant head coach.

