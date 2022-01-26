More information on the Raiders’ search for a new General Manager continues to trickle out.

After a report emerged that the club interviewed Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas has interviewed former Titans G.M. Ruston Webster for the position.

Webster was Tennessee’s G.M. from 2012-2015. During that time, the Titans compiled an 18-46 record. He was also the interim G.M. for the Seahawks in 2009 when the club went 5-11.

Webster was replaced by Jon Robinson as Tennessee’s G.M. in 2016.

Webster now serves as a senior personnel executive for the Falcons. He joined Atlanta as a national scout in 2016.

The Raiders have also expressed interest in Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ kelly, Bengals scout Trey Brown, and Bucs VP of player personnel John Spytek.

Report: Raiders interviewed Ruston Webster for G.M. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk