Report: Raiders interested in former Oregon QB Marcus Mariota

Could we see Marcus Mariota in Sin City in 2020?

It's not out of the question.

According to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, the Raiders could have their eyes on Mariota when free agency opens next week. The report also stated the Raiders would be more interested in a "1B" backup like Mariota rather than a big move.

Mike Mayock's No. 1 ranked QB in 2015. Of course, Mariota will have other options and the Raiders will explore other QBs so no guarantee it comes together. But he's in the mix for sure. https://t.co/lSlxMLcT2z — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2020

The former No. 2 overall pick out of Oregon is coming off his fifth NFL season, where he was benched for Ryan Tannehill. Prior to being sidelined, Mariota led the Tennessee Titans to a 2-4 record as starter and he failed to complete more than 60 percent of his passes.

The Titans eventually took off with Tannehill at helm in 2019, reaching the AFC Championship, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

At 26, Mariota still has a ton of potential, but a change of scenery might do him well. In his sophomore campaign, Mariota threw for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns and only nine interceptions before breaking his leg. Things went downhill from there for Mariota, who threw just 13 touchdowns with 15 interceptions the following year.

Before being benched last season, Mariota has a 29-32 record in 61 games as a starter with 13,207 passing yards, 76 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions.

As Garofolo pointed out, Raiders general Mike Mayock had Mariota as his No. 1 quarterback in the 2015 NFL Draft class.

It's unclear whether teams see the former Oregon quarterback as starter or backup material. If Carr remains in the fold in Las Vegas, Mariota could be an intriguing option to compete for the starting gig.

There could be some truth behind the report, or it could mean absolutely nothing. It's worth noting the Raiders have also been linked as a potential suitor for six-time Super Bowl champion and soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady. Mariota also has received interest from the Colts and Patriots, per reports.

