Cornerback James Bradberry became a free agent when the Giants put an end to attempts to find a trading partner and released him on Monday.

The lack of a trade isn’t likely a reflection of outside interest in Bradberry, however. Teams knew the Giants were up against the wall on the salary cap front, which made it easier to wait things out in hopes of being able to sign him without sending any compensation in return.

The Raiders are reportedly in that category. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders have interest in Bradberry.

Along with a need at corner, the Raiders have a connection to Bradberry that could help pave the way to a deal. Their defensive coordinator Patrick Graham held the same job with the Giants for the last two seasons, so Bradberry wouldn’t have a lot of catching up to do after joining them in the middle of May.

The Raiders are unlikely to be the only team making overtures toward Bradberry and a picture of who will be in the mix for his services should take shape in the coming days.

Report: Raiders have interest in James Bradberry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk