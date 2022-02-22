Report: Raiders are hiring Kennedy Polamalu as their running backs coach

The Raiders are expected to hire Kennedy Polamalu as their running backs coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Polamalu spent the past five seasons in Minnesota.

Polamalu has worked in the college ranks for most of his career.

His only other NFL experience came in Cleveland and Jacksonville. Polamalu was with the Browns in 2004 as their running backs and went to the Jaguars in 2005 for five seasons as their running backs coach.

