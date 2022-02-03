Report: Raiders are hiring Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach

The Raiders are hiring Bo Hardegree as their new quarterbacks coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

He spent last season with new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels with the Patriots. Hardegree was quality control/quarterbacks coach in 2021.

He was with the Jets for two seasons as an offensive assistant.

Hardegree, a former quarterback at the University of Tennessee, coached the Dolphins’ quarterbacks from 2016-18. He had Ryan Tannehill as his quarterback.

Hardegree’s first NFL position came as an offensive quality control coach in Denver in 2014. He followed Adam Gase to Chicago the following year, serving as a Bears offensive assistant.

Report: Raiders are hiring Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

