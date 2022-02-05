Report: Raiders hire Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator

The Raiders have hired Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Giants had hoped to keep Graham despite the change in head coaches. Graham has spent the past two seasons as the Giants’ defensive coordinator.

Graham also interviewed for the Steelers’ defensive coordinator vacancy and was a head coaching candidate for the Vikings. He interviewed with the Vikings earlier this week before Minnesota’s brass settled on Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

In Las Vegas, Graham reunites with Josh McDaniels. The two men overlapped in New England for four seasons under Bill Belichick.

Graham was there from 2009-15.

He served as Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2019 before joining Joe Judge with the Giants in 2020 as the teams’ defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

