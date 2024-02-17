Report: Raiders to hire Carnell Williams as their RBs coach

The Raiders are expected to hire former Auburn assistant coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams as their running backs coach, Mike Gittens of The War Rapport reports.

The Raiders originally targeted UCLA running backs coach DeShaun Foster, but Foster was promoted to head coach after Chip Kelly left the Bruins to become Ohio State's offensive coordinator.

Williams served as Auburn's running backs coach from 2019-23, serving under three head coaches. He was interim head coach in 2022, going 2-2, and added the title of associate head coach for the 2023 season.

In January, Williams announced he was resigning to pursue other opportunities.

Williams played running back at Auburn and went to the Bucs as the fifth overall pick in 2005. He earned offensive rookie of the year honors before two knee injuries. He played seen NFL seasons.