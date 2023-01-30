The Raiders are a little more than two weeks away from a significant milestone in quarterback Derek Carr‘s contract.

Carr’s $32.9 million base salary for next year and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary will become fully guaranteed if he remains on the team on February 15, so there’s been plenty of speculation that the Raiders will try to put the framework of a trade in place ahead of that date. Carr has a role in that as he’d have to sign off on any trade, but he reportedly isn’t involving in talks with any team at this point.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Raiders have not granted Carr permission to talk to other teams about a trade at this point. Such conversations could also include possible adjustments to his contract, although the number of teams still looking for head coaches and/or offensive coordinators means that there are other complications to work around as well.

The Senior Bowl could provide an opportunity for Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler to have some discussions about Carr with other teams and, one way or another, there will be some news on the Carr front in the near future.

Report: Raiders haven’t given Derek Carr permission to seek trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk