Report: Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie Not Returning for 2019 Season

Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie along with multiple members of the scouting and football operations staffs will not return to Oakland next season, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

McKenzie has been the general manager of the Raiders since 2012, but coach Jon Gruden is upset with the talent acquired over the last few drafts and is looking to make changes before the team moves to Las Vegas in 2020.

In addition to changes in the front office, the Raiders will also look at moving some of their veterans in trades during the NFL combine in February. Gruden has previously said he interacts with players who are "dying" to join his squad. He is in the first year of a 10-year deal with Oakland and has been in charge of the team's current rebuild.

Before the start of the season, the Raiders traded All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Bears and during the season they traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cowboys. Both players were first-round picks by Oakland. Mack was taken with the No. 5 pick in 2014 and Cooper with the No. 4 pick in 2015.

The Raiders are 2-10 in 2018 and host the Steelers Sunday. Oakland closes out its season on the road against the Bengals, at home against the Broncos and on the road against the Chiefs.