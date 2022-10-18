Report: Raiders former 1st rounders Clelin Ferrell, Johnathan Abram on trade block

This offseason the Raiders were faced with the decision of whether to pick up the third-year option on their three 2019 first round picks. They opted for none of them. And with the trade deadline, two of them are being actively shopped according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The report says both DL Clelin Ferrell and S Johnathan Abram are on the trade block with one NFC Exec quoted as saying the Raiders have been “aggressive” in replacing players from the former regime with players who better fit “their personality.”

Ferrel would appear to have potential interest as a five-tech defensive end on a team that runs a 3-4 defense. They’d have to really believe a change in scheme could be the answer to unlocking his potential if they are to be willing to take on the former fourth overall pick’s contract for the remainder of this season.

Abram would come cheaper and has at times been a viable starting option as a strong safety. Veteran former Patriots safety Duron Harmon has started each for past four games and seen as many or more snaps than Abram in those games.

The Raiders had already traded 2019 second round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Cardinals prior to the start of the season. Should Ferrell and Abram be moved, it would leave just Josh Jacobs as the only player chosen in the top three rounds of that draft to still be on the team.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire