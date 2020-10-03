Report: Raiders fined $50,000 for allowing non-credentialed employee in locker room after win

The Las Vegas Raiders were reportedly fined $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the team’s locker room following its Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

That is a violation of the NFL’s coronavirus protocol, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The Las Vegas #Raiders were fined $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the locker room following their win over the #Saints. It is considered a COVID-19 violation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2020

Details regarding the “non-credentialed employee” have not been revealed yet. It’s unclear who allowed that person to enter the locker room or how the NFL found out an authorized person was in the locker room following the victory.

Raiders have been fined multiple times in 2020

That fine continues a troubling trend for the Raiders in 2020. The team has now been fined multiple times as a result of coronavirus violations. Head coach Jon Gruden received a $100,000 fine after not wearing a mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints. The Raiders were fined $250,000 as part of Gruden’s violation.

On top of that, a number of Raiders players are in hot water after not wearing masks during an indoor fundraising event. Multiple players — including quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten — attended the event. Carr defended the players’ actions, saying they were “trying our best.”

Both the NFL and Raiders owner Mark Davis vowed to look into the event.

