Report: Raiders are expected to start Aidan O'Connell

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce has not named a starter for Thursday night's game against the Chargers and he's said multiple times this week that the team is evaluating which direction to go in the wake of a 3-0 loss to the Vikings last weekend.

That evaluation is not expected to result in a change to the starting lineup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Aidan O'Connell is set to make another start for the AFC West club.

O'Connell replaced Jimmy Garoppolo as the Raiders starter when Pierce replaced the fired Josh McDaniels ahead of a Week Nine game against the Giants. The Raiders won his first two starts, but the team has now lost three in a row and O'Connell has thrown four interceptions in those games.

While that's not a great path to be on, it's difficult to see much benefit in a change. O'Connell may not be a long-term answer, but Garoppolo will almost certainly be moving on after the season and Brian Hoyer doesn't have a future as a starter for a 5-8 Raiders team that is close to official elimination from playoff contention.