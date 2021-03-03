Report: Raiders expected to release RG Gabe Jackson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a surprising move, the Raiders are expected to release seven-year veteran guard Gabe Jackson. This according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

Jackson was set to make $9.6 million this coming season with no dead money if released.

This move is surprising because, despite his salary, he is coming off one of his best seasons. The 29-year-old figures to instantly become a hot commodity on the free-agent market.

Originally a third-round pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft, Jackson has been a starter since day one. He started at left guard his first two seasons and moved to right guard when the team signed Keleche Osemele. Jackson has remained at right guard ever since.

It was left guard Richie Incognito that seemed more likely to not come back, considering he’ll be 38 this summer and missed most of last season with an ankle injury.

Though Jackson’s release doesn’t guarantee Incognito’s return, recent reports have him preparing as if he expects to be back. The other guard option is Denzelle Good, who they would need to re-sign as he is a pending free agent.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Raiders have discussed trading Trent Brown

    The Raiders are reportedly releasing Gabe Jackson and another offensive lineman could be on the move. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas has discussed trading right tackle Trent Brown. The Raiders made Brown the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman as a free agent back in 2019, but he’s played only 16 out of a possible [more]

  • Report: Raiders to release Gabe Jackson

    Veteran cuts in advance of the new league year are continuing to occur across the league, and they’ve apparently hit one in Las Vegas. Josina Anderson reports offensive guard Gabe Jackson has been informed that he will be released. The Raiders drafted Jackson in the third round back in 2014, and he’s been a consistent [more]

  • Jets release DE Henry Anderson after 3 seasons in New York

    The New York Jets have released Henry Anderson. The move comes with sizeable cap savings.

  • Darren Waller: No more excuses, we have to make playoffs

    The Raiders have fallen apart in the second half of the last two seasons, which means that the team has yet to advance to the postseason since Jon Gruden returned for his second tour as their head coach in 2018. Given the records the Raiders have compiled early in the last two seasons and the [more]

  • Raiders free agency wish list: Some solid tackle options should Trent Brown be cut

    Raiders free agency wish list: Some solid tackle options should Trent Brown be cut

  • 4 more Carolina Panthers players who could get cut before the start of free agency

    Here are four more players who might get cut before free agency begins.

  • What can you see inside the 2021 Suzuki Carry?

    Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) aren’t exactly built for comfort, that’s why you’ll often see them equipped with the most basic of cabin features. But it looks like Suzuki is making its latest LCV, the Carry, an exception to the rule. “In addition to the large size cabin and plenty of storage, the Carry comes equipped with convenience features and mechanical advancements to make driving and work more comfortable,” the Japanese car maker describes. So does the actual Suzuki Carry interior live up to this proud boast? While it’s no Mercedes-Benz, and the use hard, bland-looking plastics is still prevalent, there’s plenty of features inside the Carry that would leave competitors green with envy. 1. Ample legroom The engineers at Suzuki relocated the Carry’s shift lever from the floor to the dashboard, thereby increasing legroom significantly. Plus, the full-cab layout also puts the wheelhouse behind the cabin to offer extra legroom for driver and passenger. 2. Plenty of storage Places and spaces in the dash and throughout the cabin offer Carry occupants plenty of convenience for storing documents, receipts and water bottles. Check out the number of storage options below. 3. Enough space for the biggest cargo Though the truck bed is not part of the Carry, it’s the essence of this LCV, so it’s worth noting here. Even if you plan on hauling large pieces of furniture, the Carry boasts an extra-large loading capacity and easy access to the bed from all three sides. “These are only a few of the reasons why you need the Carry,” Suzuki claims. Measuring 2565mm long and 1660mm wide, Carry’s large-size bed makes it easy to transport long objects as well as wide ones. And with a height of 1160 mm to the top of the cab, even tall cargo will be easy to fit onto the bed as well. 4. A whole host of other features That’s not all that the Carry offers. Here’s the rest of the LCV’s cabin features to expect: Cabin Lights Front Sun Visors Driver's Side Sun Visors Passenger's Side Assist Grip on Ceiling USB Port (Center Console) Cup Holder (Driver Side) 12v Accessory Socket (Centre Console Area) Instrument Panel Ornament (Colored) Instrument Panel Ornament (Film) Manual Air Conditioner Heater 1DIN MP3 and AM/FM Audio System with Antenna Steering Lock Engine Immobilizer As you can see, some of these aren't even available in some of the Carry's competitors, particularly the USB socket and heater functions. More about the 2021 Suzuki Carry The 2021 Suzuki Carry replaces the Super Carry, and the difference between the two is more the removal of the first word. The biggest contributor to all the difference is that, while the Super Carry is built in India, the new Carry is assembled in Indonesia by Suzuki Indomobil Motor. The 2021 Suzuki Carry is powered by the highly-efficient K15B 1.5-liter gasoline engine with multipoint fuel injection function that can dish out an ample 96hp and 135Nm of torque. Like the Super Carry before it, its shifting is handled by a 5-speed manual transmission. While the Super Carry relied on manual steering, the new Carry steers and veers via an electric assist system. Undercarriage pretty remains the same for both models, comprising struts and coils at the front and rigid axle and leaf springs at the rear. Don’t let the lack of “super” in the name fool you—due to its added size and heft, the new Carry improves in all aspects of weight and capacity, growing to 1070kg curb weight, 2010kg gross vehicle weight, and a 940kg payload capacity, considered the best in class for the compact truck category. As an added selling point, all of the sides of the truck bed can now open as opposed to just the left side, so regardless of which side of the road you park, you can always load and unload your cargo safely and without worry. The all-new Suzuki Carry can be converted and modified to suit any business needs. It can be used as a cargo truck, utility van, or pick-up truck with the same functionality and reliability expected of a trusted workhorse. The all-new Suzuki Carry's variants and prices are: Carry Cab & Chassis - PHP499, 000 Carry Truck - PHP509,000 Carry Cargo Van - PHP576,000 Carry Utility Van - PHP614,000 Feel like buying a Suzuki Carry? View our selection here on Carmudi today. Photos from Suzuki Also read: PIMS 2018: Suzuki Revival on Full Showcase Led by All-New Suzuki Jimny Suzuki supports social distancing, promotes motorcycle use

  • Mel Kiper Jr. calls TCU FS Trevon Moehrig the ‘best-case scenario’ for Raiders at No. 17

    Mel Kiper Jr. calls TCU Trevon Moehrig the 'best-case scenario' for Raiders at No. 17

  • Report: LaMelo Ball opts out of Skills Challenge at 2021 All-Star weekend

    Despite the league's desire to have him at All-Star weekend, LaMelo Ball reportedly declined to take part in the Skills Challenge.

  • Raiders 2021 mock draft database: Two week warning untill free agency

    We are exactly two weeks until the openening of free agency. Which means we are in the heart of the NFL offseason. Free agency will likely cause some major shifts in the mock draft landscape. So, let's look at where they are as of now. 3/2 NFL.com ...

  • The 9 Best Vacuums for the Fur-Covered Dog Lair You Call Home

    Pesky pet hair is no match for these top-rated cleaning gadgets.From Men's Health

  • Jaylen Waddle and how track translates to the field

    Jaylen Waddle is one of the top options in the 2021 NFL draft at wide receiver. His track-and-field background is a big reason why.

  • Kevin Stefanski: I know Baker Mayfield can continue to get better

    Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield displayed clear progress in his first season with head coach Kevin Stefanski, finishing 2020 with 3,463 yards passing, 26 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. With Mayfield entering his fourth year as a pro, Stefanski said Tuesday he’s expecting the quarterback to continue improving as he gains more comfort and familiarity in [more]

  • Why the Equality Act Matters For Our Family—And For Many Others Across America

    Congresswoman Marie Newman, right, and her daughter Evie Newman, left, at the 2019 Chicago Pride Parade. More than five years ago, before my daughter Evie Newman transitioned, she came to her parents one day upset.

  • Chandler Jones feels bad for Russell Wilson with J.J. Watt in Arizona

    The Arizona Cardinals have signed star defensive end J.J. Watt, and linebacker Chandler Jones feels bad for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

  • Raya And The Last Dragon will not be showing in Cinemark theaters

    To be crystal clear: Yes, we are still encouraging you to enjoy your movies in the safety of your own home. Still, we know that there are some who plan on heading to the theaters this weekend. If you happen to be heading to a Cinemark-affiliated theater, there is on film that you won’t see: Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon, which is set to be released worldwide and on Disney Plus Friday, March 5.

  • Clemson lands commitment from highly-rated Texas quarterback

    The Tigers missed on their top QB target, but got a commitment from a top-75 player Tuesday night.

  • Wild night for Lakers: 5 takeaways from loss to the Suns

    Five takeaways from the Lakers-Suns game on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

  • Bears re-sign five exclusive rights free agents

    The Bears announced that five exclusive rights free agents have re-signed with the team. Offensive lineman Alex Bars, inside linebacker Josh Woods, outside linebacker James Vaughters, running back Ryan Nall, and tight end J.P. Holtz make up the group. Exclusive rights free agents are limited to signing with their original team as long as the [more]

  • Only 1 family member from Floyd, Chauvin families to be allowed in courtroom

    George Floyd’s family is disappointed that a judge ruled on Monday, only one family member can be in the Minneapolis courtroom during the highly anticipated trial due to COVID-19 restrictions. The same goes for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s family. “The family is looking forward to the start of the trial as a critical milestone on the path to justice and a step toward closure in this dark chapter of their lives,” said Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, Floyd family attorneys, in a statement, per CNN.