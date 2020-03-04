Report: Raiders expected to pursue cornerback Byron Jones in free agency

With priorities firmly set on Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper for the Dallas Cowboys, cornerback Byron Jones is set to hit the free agent market when free agency begins in two weeks.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Las Vegas Raiders will be among the teams looking to pursue Jones once he becomes available.

Despite re-signing Nevin Lawson to a one-year extension in January, a pursuit of Jones would indicate a strong desire by the Raiders for improved play at cornerback. Trayvon Mullen had a solid rookie season as well in 10 starts for the Raiders last year. However, the Raiders allowed 256.7 passing yards per game, ranking 25th in the league, and gave up 33 passing touchdowns, which tied for fourth worst with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

Jones has missed just one game in five seasons for the Cowboys and started all but six games during his tenure with the team.

The Raiders are also thought to have interest in Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as well.

