Report: Raiders expected to hire Patriots executive Dave Ziegler as GM

The Las Vegas Raiders are stealing away New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, according to multiple reports. Ziegler will replace GM Mike Mayock, who Vegas fired after a one-and-done playoff appearance last season.

Ziegler is expected to join the Raiders as a pair with the Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is “slated” to be the next coach, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ziegler is the second director of player personnel to leave the Patriots in as many years, with Nick Caserio leaving New England for the Texans GM job in 2021. Ziegler rose up the Patriots ranks in the front office, replacing former Patriots director of player personnel Caserio when he took that GM job in 2021.

The first step of the remaking of the #Raiders franchise. The second step is coming… https://t.co/UmBsESj8gS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Ziegler made a positive impression in his first year, with an outstanding 2021 NFL draft class from quarterback Mac Jones to defensive tackle Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson. Ziegler also helped oversee a massive free-agent spending spree that yielded big hits for New England like Matt Judon, Hunter Henry and Kenrick Bourne, among others.

He’ll have a talented Raiders roster to build upon, starting with quarterback Derek Carr.

