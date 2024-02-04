Advertisement

Report: Raiders expected to hire former Bears OC Luke Getsy

Brendan Sugrue
·1 min read

Former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has found a new home. According to Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Getsy as their newest offensive coordinator. This comes less than a day after talks with Kliff Kingsbury broke down.

Getsy was fired as Bears offensive coordinator after two seasons when he was unable to get the offense clicking with quarterback Justin Fields. Though the Bears rushing offense led the league in yards per game in 2022 (177.3) and finished second in 2023 (141.1), their passing attack remained stagnant, and the lack of development at the quarterback position was ultimately his undoing.

Now, Getsy gets a fresh start with the Raiders and reunites with wide receiver Davante Adams, whom Getsy coached when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. Prior to his time with the Bears, Getsy spent seven years in Green Bay, coaching a number of positions, including quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The Bears replaced Getsy with former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron nearly two weeks ago.

