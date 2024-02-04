Report: Raiders expected to hire former Bears OC Luke Getsy

Former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has found a new home. According to Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Getsy as their newest offensive coordinator. This comes less than a day after talks with Kliff Kingsbury broke down.

Sources: The Raiders are working on a deal to hire ex-Bears OC Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. The highly-respected Getsy was in the mix for a bunch of OC jobs in this cycle. Pretty wild day in Vegas. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2024

Getsy was fired as Bears offensive coordinator after two seasons when he was unable to get the offense clicking with quarterback Justin Fields. Though the Bears rushing offense led the league in yards per game in 2022 (177.3) and finished second in 2023 (141.1), their passing attack remained stagnant, and the lack of development at the quarterback position was ultimately his undoing.

Now, Getsy gets a fresh start with the Raiders and reunites with wide receiver Davante Adams, whom Getsy coached when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff. Prior to his time with the Bears, Getsy spent seven years in Green Bay, coaching a number of positions, including quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The Bears replaced Getsy with former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron nearly two weeks ago.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire